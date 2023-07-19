Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara’s Machil sector; 2 terrorists killed

Kupwar: Security forces filed an infiltration bid in Machil sector of northern Kupwara district by killing two terrorists this morning, officials said Wednesday.

As per the northern army command’s tweet, in a joint operation launched by Indian army, BSF and J&K police, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along the LoC in Machil sector of Kupwara. “Two terrorists killed and four Ak riffles , six hand grenades and other war like stores have been recovered. Operation in progress,” the tweet reads.

Today’s infiltration bid was foiled a day after security forces killed four foreign terrorists in Poonch

