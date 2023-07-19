Embezzlement of public money: CBK files charge-sheet against former Bank Manager, clerk of BCCB branch Hajin

Srinagar’: The Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir) on Wednesday produced a charge-report against former Branch Manager and clerk of BCCB Branch Hajin.As per a statement , the charge-sheet was produced in a case under FIR number 23 of 2016 before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bandipora against Abdul Razak Wani (the then Branch Manager, BCCB Branch Hajin) and Ghulam Ahmad Shah (the then clerk, BCCB Branch Hajin) for their alleged involvement in commission of offences punishable under Sections 420, 468, 471, 409, 120-B & 201 RPC of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir (now Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar).

“The Crime Branch Kashmir received a communication along with enclosures from the Registrar of Co-operative Societies, J&K wherein it was alleged that some officers, officials of the Baramulla Central Co-operative Bank Ltd. have dishonestly and fraudulently misappropriated & embezzled large sums of public money in different branches of the Bank etc,” the statement reads.

Accordingly, the spokesman said that a case under FIR number 23/2016 came to be registered in P/S Crime Branch Kashmir in the year 2016 and investigation started to probe into the allegations.

“During investigation it came to fore that Abdul Razak Wani (the then Manager of the Hajin branch of BCCB Ltd.) had entered into a criminal conspiracy with his clerk Ghulam Ahmad Shah as a result of which said employees of the bank had cheated the depositors, forged the financial documents, records and misappropriated & embezzled large sums of public money running into lakhs of Rupees,” he said.

Evidence collected during investigation has established criminal culpability and proved that offences punishable under sections 420, 468, 471, 409, 120-B & 201 RPC have been committed by the duo, the statement further added.

Accordingly, the charge-report (challan) of the instant Case has been presented in the Court for judicial determination, the statement said—

