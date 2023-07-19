CIED IUST organised Entrepreneurship Awareness Camp

Awantipora. A one-day Entrepreneurship Awareness Camp was organized by Women Entrepreneurship Development Cell, CIED IUST at Mantaqui Waqf Higher Secondary School. The objective of the programme was to create awareness among students about entrepreneurship and motivate them to think of it as a possible career choice.

Principal, Mr. Sajad Ahmad welcomed the CIED-WEDC team and appreciated such outreach initiatives by the university. Discussing the prospects of entrepreneurship in the current scenario, Dr. Parvaiz A Mir, Director, CIED said that the Centre is presently supporting several start-up projects and is planning to provide mentorship and financial support to more such projects in future.

Talking about women entrepreneurship development initiatives of the university, Dr. Ruman Bashir said that IUST is the first university of the union territory to develop a Cell for the women entrepreneurs. She ensured all support to the young women who possess innovative ideas to start their businesses. Other members of WEDC include Dr. Ruheela Hassan, Dr. Shayka Nasreen and Dr. Andleep also interacted with the students and discussed many case studies.

