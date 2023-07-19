Army captain killed, 3 soldiers injured in fire incident at Siachen Glacier

Ladakh: An Army officer was killed and three soldiers were injured in a fire incident that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at Siachin glacier.

An official said that a fire incident occured at Siachen Glacier today morning in which a Captain rank officer died and three soldier were injured.

The deceased has been identified as Captain Anshuman Singh, Regimental Medical Officer.

He said three other personnel suffered smoke inhalation and second degree burns and have been safely air evacuated for further treatment.

“Condition of the injured is reported to be stable,” he added—(KNO)

