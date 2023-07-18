Woman killed, husband injured in Pampore road accident

PAMPORE:

A 42 woman was killed and her husband sustained injuries in a road accident at Wahab Sahab Shar Shali area of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.

Reports said that the incident happened when a Scooty bearing registration number JK13D-6985 met with an accident at Wahab Sahab area of Pampore.

The accident took place at Wahab Sahab area when the couple were returning home from Wahab Sahab Shrine riding on a Scooty and met with an accident, resulting into seriously injures of both .

With the help of local people and police, they were brought to PHC Khrew where from they referred to SMHS hospital Srinagar, however the woman succumbed to her injuries, police officials told Kashmir Reader.

The deceased has been identified as Shahzada (42), wife of Mohammad Altaf and the injured Mohammad Altaf Ganaie (43) resident of Larev Kakapora, Pulwama. Police Khrew has registered a case in this regard.

Meanwhile, Five persons were injured in a road accident at Sub Division Tral in Pulwama district.

Locals told Kashmir Reader that Tata Sumo vehicle on the way to Tral from Doodhmarg , met with an accident near GDC Tral, resulting in injuries to five passengers. All the injured shifted to Sub District Hospital Tral for treatment where one lady refered to Bone and Joint hospital Srinagar for specialized treatment.

