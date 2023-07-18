Minority Killing Case: SIA Conducts Raids At 10 Places Inluding House’s of Three Active LeT Militants In South Kashmir

SRINAGAR- State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K Police conducted raids across South Kashmir including houses of Lashkar-i-Toiba militants in three District.

SIA said that during its third round of searches and raids in a minority killing case today conducted search / raids at 10 places in three districts of South Kashmir which includes districts Anantnag (5 locations), Kulgam (one) and Shopian(4) in the wee hours .

The spokesman further said that these ten target premises also included residential houses of three active militants of LeT namely Danish Hamid Thoker @ Khalid, Ubaid Padder both from Chakoora Shopian and Abrar Farooq Wani of Heff Shirmal by the first light today.

SIA is investigating a case FIR No 14/2023 under relevant sections of law of Police Station, Litter, Pulwama which pertains to killing of Sanjay Sharma, Bank ATM guard, during the month of February 2023 at Achan, Pulwama, he said.

Searches were conducted by ten special teams of SIA in pursuance of search warrants issued by the Special UAPA Court , Pulwama at ten different places to collect evidence relevant to ongoing investigation necessary to unearth conspiracy of minority killings in south Kashmir, he said.

Among these earmarked ten locations three are residential houses of three active militants of LeT who have relevance in the under investigation case, he said.

While launching specific hunt for substantial evidences SIA searched various structures and house keeping records at target places and questioned many individuals for ascertaining circumstances and evidences in the case, he said.

This has been third round of search raids since the lodgement of criminal case for investigation. Prior to this two rounds of searches have already been conducted by the SIA, he said.

The investigation agency has been narrowing down efforts to attain specifications and evidentiary data for the logical conclusion of the case for judicial determination, reads the statement.

