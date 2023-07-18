Employees With Initial Appointment Orders Missing

Govt Forms Panel For Verification Of Staff

Srinagar: Government on Monday ordered constitution of a Committee for verification of Service Records of the employees registered on JKHRMS whose initial appointment orders are not available.

Headed by Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance Chairman Department, the 5-member committee has been tasked to scrutinize and verify the entries recorded in the service books of such employees whose initial appointment orders are not forthcoming and available with reference to the other near analogous, supporting or ancillary record, which may be available with the Departments and/or their subordinate offices to establish the genuineness and veracity of the service record.

“The Committee shall prioritise the examination of cases of the employees, who may have retired on superannuation in the intervening period,” reads the government order.

“The Committee shall, after establishing the genuineness/ veracity of the records of the aforesaid employees, and make appropriate recommendations to the concerned Administrative Departments for release of salaries in favour of these employees,” the government said, adding, “The Committee shall, after seeking inputs from the concerned Administrative Departments, make specific recommendations to General Administration Department within one month of the issuance of this order in respect of the cases where the genuineness of service records could not be established beyond reasonable doubt.”

The other members of the Committee include Director General, Accounts & Treasuries, Finance Member Department, Representative of General Administration Member Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary), Representative of ARI & Trainings Department Member (not below the rank of Additional Secretary) and Representative of Department of Law, Justice & Member Parliamentary Affairs (not below the rank of Additional Secretary).

The committee shall be serviced by the General Administration Department, the order added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print