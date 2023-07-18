1st Hajj Flight Arrives In Srinagar Today

Srinagar: The first batch of pilgrims is scheduled to return from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday after performing Hajj.
According to officials, around 12000 Pilgrims from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh performed Hajj this year.
Return Hajj flights from Saudi Arabia to Srinagar will operate from July 18th to August 2.
A total of 38 flights shall fly Hajj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia to here, with two flights to operate on the first three days and afterwards three flights will operate till the return of all pilgrims.
The authorities have already made arrangements regarding various issues relating to arrival of Hajj flights, reception, arrival timings, airlifting of luggage and Aab-e-Zam Zam, deployment of Home Guards volunteers, parking facilities, vehicle passes to attendants and transport arrangements for pilgrims.
Srinagar: The first batch of pilgrims is scheduled to return from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday after performing Hajj.