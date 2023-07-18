Govt Forms Panel On Auto Appeal System

Srinagar: The government on Monday constituted committee for monitoring of online services as well as appeals, escalated on Auto Appeal System (AAS), in order to ensure hassle free, transparent and time bound delivery of public services under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011.

Headed by Principal Secretary to the Government Jal Shakti Department, the 5-member committee has been tasked to have an access to Auto Appeal System (AAS) for monitoring of time bound delivery of Public Services enlisted under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011.

The Committee shall regularly monitor the pendency of public services at the level of Designated Officers and appeals at the level of First and Second Appellate Authorities, reads the order, a copy of which lies with GNS.

The Committee shall also monitor District and Department wise appeals as well as Authority wise appeals, the order said.

“The Committee shall ensure the time bound delivery of public services as well as disposal of Authority wise appeals under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011 as per prescribed timelines,” it said, adding, “The Committee shall ensure imposition of penalties, as per the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011, in case Designated Officers and Appellate Authorities fail to provide public services/dispose off appeals as per specified timelines.”

The Committee, it said, shall submit its report, on monthly basis, to the Government.

“The Committee shall be serviced by Information Technology Department. Moreover, the Information Technology Department shall be the Nodal Departmernt for technological aid or any other support required by the Committee.”

