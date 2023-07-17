Operation Wodhpura: Two IEDs Recovered from Wodhpura Forest In Handwara: Police”

Srinagar: Police on Monday claimed to have recovered two Improvised Explosive Device in Wodhpura area of North Kashmir’s Handwara.

In a handout, the police said that Army in a Joint operation with Handwara Police recovered two IEDs from Wodhpura Ridge near NH 701 early morning on 17 Jul 2023. Based on information from a reliable source, Indian Army and Handwara Police launched a swift and well coordinated Search and Destruction Operation (SADO) Wodhpura Forest in wee hours today.

The spokesman further stated that the operation resulted in the recovery of two sophisticated IEDs of approximately 5 and 7 kgs, concealed in the jungle area. The team immediately cordoned off the area with adequate security measures.

The positive identification of IED was carried out by Indian Army’s highly trained Explosive detection team equipped with Explosive detectors and Army Dog, he said.

Further, the Bomb Disposal team executed a controlled detonation of IEDs, rendering them safe. A thorough search operation resumed by personnel of Indian Army and Handwara Police in the general area of Wodhpura Forest for any more IEDs or hiding militants. No loss to life and property was reported. The

prompt action by the joint team of security forces averted major incident in the area, reads the statement.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print