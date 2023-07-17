KU PRO among 3 sacked by J&K govt

Srinagar: The J&K government on Monday terminated Public Relations Officer (PRO) of University of Kashmir Faheem Aslam, Revenue Department officer, Murawath Hussain Mir and Police Constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker from the service for actively working with Pakistani terror outfits, providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorists ideology, raising terror finances and furthering secessionist agenda.

Officail sources said that he government has invoked 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to sack the three government employees after painstaking investigation clearly established that they were acting on behalf of Pakistan ISI and the terror outfits

It is pertinent to mention that as a Lieutenant Governor of J&K UT, Manoj Sinha has adopted the policy of “Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism”. With the latest order of termination of three government, the count has climbed to 52 officers who have been sacked for their link with terror outfits—

