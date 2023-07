Poonch: Army on Monday said that it along with Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled a Infiltration bid in the general area of Poonch.

Army’s Jammu based Defence Spokesman told that today early morning an infiltration bid has been foiled in Gen area Poonch.

He further said that a joint operation by the Army and JKP is in progress in the area.

Further details about the operation will be shared subsequently, he added.

