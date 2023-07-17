People should not remain ‘hostage’ to past: LG

Sticks To His Guns On ‘Land To Landless Scheme’, Says It’s Aimed To Help ‘Marginalized’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that people should not remain “hostage” to the past even as he remained unfazed to the statement by several political parties in J&K which have called among others the ‘land to landless scheme’ as “vague.”

In his 28th edition of ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme, Sinha highlighted the major decisions taken by the Administration and said the poor, underprivileged and the deprived are the priority of the government and every possible effort is being made to fulfill their basic needs and promote their ease of living.

“J&K Administration is pledged to work for the welfare of the poor and the vulnerable sections of the society. The ambitious scheme to provide land to landless and a house under PMAY will enhance quality of life and empower the marginalized,” he said.

Food security to poor people is our fundamental civilizational values. Prime Minister’s Food Supplementation for Priority Households Scheme would benefit a large section of society and it will ensure their well-being, he added.

The Lt Governor called upon all the sections of the society to remain vigilant against the elements who are misleading the people and working against the interest of the poor.

“People should not remain hostage to the past. We must join the transformational journey of the present to build a golden future of J&K UT. Youth is our hope for the prosperous J&K and all arms of government must work as a team to provide them all the essential support,” he said.

Earlier Sinha dedicated the 28th edition of ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme to the local people and all the stakeholders engaged in the holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

He expressed gratitude to all those who are selflessly working with determination and commitment to make the spiritual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji a pleasant one for the pilgrims.

“The spiritual odyssey symbolizes the tradition of kindness and compassion for one and all. This pious Yatra inspires us to build a bright future for Jammu and Kashmir, rooted in human dignity, social equality and justice,” the Lt Governor said.

In this month’s episode, the Lt Governor shared the inspirational success stories of innovative and entrepreneurial youth of Jammu Kashmir.

The Lt Governor made a special mention of Shakir Ahmad, Adnan Mushtaq and Furqan Rashid, students of GHSS, Kreeri, Baramulla who have developed an Apple Grader and are inspiring others to fulfill their dreams.

“I feel proud when I see that young boys and girls are working on new inventions, innovations with enthusiasm”, he said.

Sometimes unknown and a new path create fear in our mind. By breaking free of the fear, the youth of J&K are charting a path to success and scripting their own destiny through entrepreneurship, the Lt Governor observed.

One of such inspirations is Safina Mushtaq of Baramulla who decided to become agri-entrepreneur after her studies. Starting with mushroom cultivation, she subsequently diversified in Flower Seedling and Protected Cultivation. With her zeal, she carved out a successful career in agri-business, the Lt Governor said.

He said the youth like Sandur Kumar from Reasi is a shining example of a successful Agri-preneur. Today, he has developed a sustainable business model by combining three areas of businesses, mushroom cultivation, beekeeping and dairy. Such strength, determination, and grit is the real power behind J&K’s faster growth, he added.

Peerzada Muqeem, a post-graduate in Diplomacy Law and Business tapped the huge business potential of Dairy farming. With a milk processing plant and future action plans, Peerzada Muqeem is scripting his own success story, the Lt Governor said.

Sharing the suggestions of Shruti Arora, a voice artist from Jammu; Srinagar’s GR Ahangar; Rajendra Prasad, Sumit Puri and Rajeshwar Singh from Jammu and Muneeb Mushtaq from Anantnag regarding promotion of voice artists and ghazalists in J&K, public participation in urban governance, Inclusive SMART City and community participation, the Lt Governor directed the concerned departments to take appropriate action.

He also voiced the inputs received from Jammu’s Loviesh Kumar, Mudasir Ahmad Mir from Shopian, Veena Jamwal from Samba and Preeti Sharma, a textile artist from Jammu on strengthening the role of Panchayati Raj Institutions in SMART villages and promotion of Textile Art in Jammu and Kashmir.

More than 41,000 citizens have joined the MYGOVJK platform and are voicing their opinion on various topics. Enthusiastic response on these idea-feedback platforms has strengthened public participation in the policy-making, he said.

The Lt Governor also congratulated Shri Dheeraj Bismil and Smt Nighat Nasreen on winning the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2023 for their rich contributions to Dogri and Kashmiri languages, and Shri Balwan Singh Jamoria on winning the Bal Sahitya Puraskar.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print