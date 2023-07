Poonch:An encounter has started in Surankote area of Poonch, officials said Monday.

Officials said that based on a specific intelligence a joint Cordon and Search Operation was launched in General area Sindarah & Maidana near #Surankote tehsil, #Poonch by troops of #IndianArmy and #SOG, @JmuKmrPolice.”

The official said that the contact has been established and the intense firefight is ongoing. “The area has been cordoned and the operations in progress, ” the officials said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print