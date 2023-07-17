DGP visits injured police, CRPF men

Srinagar: Director General of Police J&K Shri Dilbag Singh today visited 92 Base Hospital BB Cantt and Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar and enquired about the health of two JKP Mountain Rescue Team members who got seriously injured in a shooting stone incident between Sangam Top and lower Holy Cave while rescuing a lady pilgrim yesterday.
He also enquired about the health of four CRPF personnel at SKIMS, who were injured in a road accident at Baltal today.
The DGP was accompanied by ADGP Armed, J&K Shri SJM Gillani to the hospitals.
The DGP met the doctors attending the Jawans of Police & CRPF. He also met the family members of injured Policemen.
He assured the injured Policemen and CRPF personnel that all possible help and assistance will be provided. He wished all of them a speedy recovery.
DIG CKR Shri Sujit Kumar, DIG IRP Kashmir Abdul Qayoom, DIG CRPF Jaidev Kesri, SSP Shafkat Hussain, SSP Hakim Munshi and other jurisdictional officers were also present.
While Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in rolled down into river Sindh near Nilgrath helipad in Baltal Sonmarg area of Ganderbal district.
