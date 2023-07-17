ADGP Reviews Security Measures Along Highway, Navyug Tunnel

‘Create welcoming environment, free from any form of harassment’

Srinagar: The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, along with senior police and paramilitary officials, conducted a comprehensive security review at various points, including the Navyug Tunnel on National Highway in Kashmir to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims and tourists during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

“During the review, ADGP Kumar personally inspected the live up and down convoy movements, observing the existing security measures in place. He provided valuable insights and advised the implementation of additional measures to be adopted by the police and CRPF personnel. He emphasized upon officers to ensure that SOPs are being adhered in letter and spirit. He directed the officers to be extra vigilant and to ensure that safety and security of pilgrimage is not being compromised. The new measures advised by ADGP Vijay Kumar will enable the police and SFs to better tackle security challenges and ensure the safety and smooth movement of convoys on the National Highway,” read a press release of J-K Police.

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining smooth traffic flow, ADGP Kumar instructed Kulgam police to extend full assistance to traffic personnel in regulating traffic and preventing any harassment to visitors and locals.

Furthermore, ADGP Vijay Kumar stressed the importance of safeguarding the interests of tourists and the general public. He emphasized the need to create a welcoming and safe environment, free from any form of harassment.

“Following the security review, Vijay Kumar convened a coordination meeting at the headquarters of the 163rd Battalion CRPF, where officials discussed strategies and measures to prevent any potential militant incidents along the designated route. Recognizing the significance of maintaining robust security on this vital transportation route, ADGP Vijay Kumar led discussions on various counter-(militancy) initiatives,” added the release.

While instructing SSP Kulgam, ADGP Kumar emphasized the need to gather specific human intelligence to enhance cordon and search operations on both sides of the National Highway.

“Recognizing the importance of intelligence-led operations in ensuring the safety of the region, ADGP Kumar emphasized the need for gathering precise and actionable intelligence. The generated human intelligence will play a crucial role in identifying potential threats and facilitating efficient security measures along the designated route,” stated the release.

ADGP Kashmir’s proactive review and coordination efforts reflect the commitment of the security forces to maintain a secure environment for all participants of the Amarnath Yatra.

“The administration remains vigilant and steadfast in its resolve to provide a safe and memorable experience for pilgrims undertaking this sacred journey,” read the release. (Agencies)

