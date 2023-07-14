Temp Rises Amid Forecast For Light Rain At Scattered Places In J&K

Srinagar: Weather department here has forecast mainly dry weather with possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershower at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir till July 18 even as minimum temperature recorded increase in J&K on Friday.

A meteorological department official here said that “intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershower were expected at scattered places between July 19 and 25. However, he said, there is no forecast of any major rainfall till July 25.

Regarding the minimum temperature, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 20.7°C against 17.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C below normal for the summer capital.

