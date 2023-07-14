Crime Branch Kashmir Produces Charge Against 19 Accused Involved In Fake, Forged Appointment orders In Police

Srinagar: Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar Crime Branch Kashmir produced chargesheet on Friday in a case related to forged and fake appointment orders in police department.

In a handout, the Crime branch said that its Economic Offence Wing produced charge-report of case FIR No. 48 of 2015 before the Court of Passenger Tax Srinagar against 19 accused persons for their involvement in commission of offences punishable under sections 420, 468, 120-B & 201 RPC.

Brief facts of the case are that Crime Branch Kashmir had received a complaint alleging that certain individuals had been appointed in J&K Police [District Srinagar] on the basis of fake and forged appointment orders.

Accordingly, the instant case was registered in P/S Crime Branch Kashmir (now, Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar) in the year 2015 and investigation started.

During investigation it has been established that the appointment orders had been issued in clear violation of rules & established norms and after manipulation of records etc. The aforesaid acts on part of the accused individuals has established cheating, fraud and forgery etc. (offences punishable U/Ss 420, 468, 120-B & 201 RPC.

Accordingly, investigation of the Case was closed as “proved” against 19 accused persons and charge-report thereof has been produced before the Hon’ble Court for judicial determination, reads the statement.

