Govt withdraws order on electricity charges for employees staying in Srinagar, Jammu quarters

Srinagar: The government on Friday withdrew orders pertaining to the electricity at flat rates for its employees residing in government quarters in Srinagar and Jammu.

In an order,government stated that the order is withdrawn with immediate effect.

“The Government Order No. 301-GAD of 2013, dated 20.02.2013, pertaining to the payment of electricity charges by Government employees residing in Government Quarters at Srinagar and Jammu at flat rates, is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect,” the order reads—(KNO)

