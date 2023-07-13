‘Design Your Degree’ Is Cornerstones Of NEP: LG

Chairs J&K Higher Education Council meeting

Says No Classroom Can Afford To Teach Subjects That Are Irrelevant In Today’s Context

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the meeting of J&K Higher Education Council at Raj Bhawan, on Wednesday.

The meeting deliberated on a range of themes like multidisciplinary education, ecosystem for research and innovation, Indian philosophy and languages, and project based learning mode, combined with needs and challenges of society.

Prof. Dinesh Singh, Vice Chairman, J&K Higher Education Council; Prof. Umesh Rai, VC, University of Jammu; Prof. Nilofer Khan, VC Kashmir University; Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, VC, IUST; Prof. Bechan Lal, VC Cluster University Jammu; Sh Pragati Kumar, VC SMVDU; Prof. Akbar Masood, VC BGSBU; Prof. Qayyum Husain, VC Cluster University Srinagar and other members of the J&K Higher Education Council attended the meeting and also shared their valuable suggestions on ‘Design Your Degree’ an innovative program to be launched by the University of Jammu.

The Lt Governor said, ‘Design Your Degree’ is one of the cornerstones of the National Education Policy-2020. It will promote applicative learning, skill enhancement aligned with needs of 21st Century and provide unique opportunity to students to shape their curriculum, he added.

Sharing the ongoing transformational journey of education sector in J&K UT, the Lt Governor said the rapid advancements in education and other sectors and the evolving needs and aspirations of the society requires contribution of learning in classrooms to changes and new solutions.

“Journey of our Amrit Kaal will not be about only degree but also about skills and values. No classroom can afford to teach subjects that are irrelevant in today’s context,” the Lt Governor said.

He emphasized on identifying new sectors of employment and increasing interaction with leading academicians. Research should reflect the reality of accelerated transformation, he added.

“5Cs- Critical evaluation is must for future strategy. Critical thinking, communication, collaboration, creativity, curiosity will build equitable and vibrant knowledge society”, the Lt Governor observed.

The Lt Governor impressed on the Universities to carry out critical evaluation and identify the strength and weakness. This will help to formulate suitable strategy to achieve future goals, he added.

Multi-disciplinary projects need to be promoted to create vibrant environment for the youth that will engage them on Global, Economic, Social, Cultural and Technical Issues and guide them according to the changes taking place across the globe, he said.

The Lt Governor said that there are still many walls that separate the academic world and the real world. Until and unless we bring down those walls, until the academic world and the real world are seen as one and the same, our task will be incomplete, he added.

He advised the Higher Education Council to explore various ways that can prove to be dividends for the higher education ecosystem of J&K UT.

He further advised on strengthening the alumni network; facilitating student and faculty exchange programmes and improving rankings of the Universities and other Higher Educational Institutions.

We should study successful models of other universities like Delhi University for reforms in examination, the Lt Governor said.

Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu presented a detailed overview of the ‘Design Your Degree’ Undergraduate program.

Sh Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Higher Education highlighted the significant measures taken for reforms in education sector in the UT.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Prof Kavi Arya from IIT Bombay; Ms Shobha Bagai, Director, Cluster Innovation Centre Delhi University; Dr Ravi Shankar, Special Secretary, Higher Education; Dr Yasmeen Ashai, Director Colleges J&K and Prof Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, Principal Amar Singh College also attended the meeting.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print