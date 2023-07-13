OGW Network Case: NIA Raids Underway in South Kashmir

Srinaga: National Investigation Agency on Thursday was carrying raids across South Kashmir in connection with the case related to the OGW network.

Official sources said that this morning, NIA, with the assistance of police and CRPF conducted searches a cross South Kashmir against Over Ground Worker network.

The raids were underway in connection with case RC 5/22 against OGWs.

Until this report was being filed, no arrest or recovery was reported so far.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print