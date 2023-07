Srinagar: At least five persons including 4 Amarnath pilgrims were injured in a road accident in Udhampur district on Wednesday.

An official said that 5 persons including driver of the vehicle and 4 Amarnath Yatris were injured in the accident near Samroli area.

He said that soon after the incident the injured were evacuated to GMC Udhampur for treatment.

