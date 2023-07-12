MeT forecasts mainly dry weather with possibility of ‘isolated’ light rain in J&K

Srinagar: Weather department here on Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather with possibility of isolated light rain and thunderstorm till July 14 even the minimum temperature recorded increase and decrease at other places in Jammu and Kashmir.

A meteorological department official here said that “intermittent light to moderate rain” was expected at many places of J&K from July 15-17.

Regarding the minimum temperature, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 16.8°C against 16.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the summer capital.

