More than 500 PACS to be computerized soon: Officers to CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today took stock of the identification and establishment of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) across the UT.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, IT; Commissioner Secretary, Cooperatives; DC, Kathua; Registrar, Cooperative Societies; Director, Industries & Commerce, Kashmir/Jammu, Nodal Officer, Pradhan Mantri Jan AushadiKendras; Representative from NABARD besides other concerned officers.

During the meeting, Dr Mehta enquired about the current status of the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in J&K and their overall role and functioning in the UT. He asked for completing all the technical requirements for procurement of hardware and software in order to make these Societies fully computerized. He stressed on procuring the hardware with specifications aimed at achieving the desired outcomes.

Regarding the identification of PACS to establish the affordable medical stores under PM Jan AushadiKendras, the Chief Secretary asked for expediting their establishment at an earliest. He asked for accommodating them within the premises of the health care institutions or near them. He also directed for looking into the offtake of medicines from different Jan AushadiKendras in order to take informed decisions about the locations for new outlets.

While reviewing the augmentation of grain storage capacity in the UT, the Chief Secretary advised its location at a place which is most beneficial to stakeholders. He told the Cooperative Department to liaise with the concerned District Administration for identifying land that is most suitable for this purpose.

He also emphasised upon holding of regular UT level and District Level Cooperative Development Committee Meetings. He asked for completing adoption of model byelaws for all the PACS if not already completed and intimation to GoI.

The Commissioner Secretary, Cooperatives, YashaMudgal informed the meeting that under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme Computerization of PACS is under progress. She said that a total number of 537 PACS have been recommended for Computerization in UT for which Government of India has sanctioned first installment of Rs 5.25 Cr for the purpose of Procurement of Computer Hardware.

She further informed the meeting that some 94 PACS in the UT have been identified for the purpose of establishment of Jan AushadiKendras and they have been directed to apply online for the same as mandated under the rules governing it.

In order to have ‘World’s Largest Grain storage Plan’ in Cooperative Sector the GoI is creating such storage facilities across the country. In this regard, land has been identified for the purpose and necessary indent has been placed before the competent authority for allotment of 16 Kanals of State Land at Kathua District for establishing such mega storage facility in the UT.

It was further pointed out that under Phase-I a total number of 726 PACS related to Dairy and Fishery were uploaded on the portal thereby achieving 100% target. In Phase-II, the details for other categories have been uploaded and till now 2631 Cooperatives/ Cooperative Societies have been uploaded on the portal which is 96% of the total data to be uploaded on the portal.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print