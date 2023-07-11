Mainly dry weather forecast in J&K

Srinagar: After a few days of rains which brought Kashmir Valley on the brink of floods and caused inundation in parts of Jammu region, weather department here on Monday forecast mainly dry in J&K.

“Mainly dry weather is expected but a brief spell of rain may occur at isolated places in Kashmir region towards late afternoon/evening,” a meteorological department official here told GNS regarding forecast for next 24 hours.

As regards forecast from July 11-14, he said, mainly dry weather is expected. However, he said, brief spell of rain and thunderstorm at isolated places “can’t be ruled out (>70% chance)”. Intermittent light to moderate rain has been predicted at many places of J&K with chances upto 70% from July 15-24.

Regarding the minimum temperature today, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 17.2°C against 14.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 14.5°C against 14.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C below normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 10.3°C against 9.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.7°C for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 15.2°C against 14.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.4°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 14.2°C against 13.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 9.0°C against 8.5°C on previous night and it was 2.8°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 23.8°C against 20.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 13.3°C, Batote 14.4, Katra 21.3°C and Bhaderwah 14.3°C, the official said.

