Day 3: Highway remains closed, likely to open tomorrow

Banihal/Jammu: Traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar highway remained suspended for the third day on Monday and the authorities said that the thoroughfare shall remain closed on Tuesday despite stepped up efforts to restore the road amid improved weather conditions, officials said.

The highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with outside world, was shut for traffic on Saturday following heavy rains overnight that triggered multiple landslides and also washed away a portion of nearly 40-metre road stretch near Panthiyal tunnel in Ramban district.

“Collective efforts from the Administration and NHAI, put in throughout the day, resulted in substantial improvement in the road condition. However, complete restoration is expected to take some more time,” police said in a statement issued here. “Accordingly, it has been decided by the Administration to keep the traffic on Highway suspended for tomorrow also i.e. 11.07.2023 (Tuesday).” HMVs have been advised to take Mughal Road for journey from Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa.

“Traffic is likely to resume on 12.07.2023 (Wednesday), however, next update will be issued tomorrow evening.”

According to traffic officials, the Mughal Road — an alternate link connecting the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu with the south Kashmir Shopian district — was through for both-way traffic.

Mughal Road was also hit by several landslides on Saturday and Sunday following heavy rains but the road was cleared by the concerned agencies, providing relief to the commuters.

The traffic was moving smoothly on Mughal road when the last reports were received, officials said.

