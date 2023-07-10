Yatra Resumes After 3 Days, 6491 Pay Obeisance

93929 Pilgrims Visited Cave Shrine So Far This Year: Officials

Srinagar: As the weather showed significant improvement after three days of suspension, a batch of 6491 yatries performed darshan at Holy cave on Sunday, officials said.

Among the yatries who paid obeisance at the cave included 4700 Males, 1456 Females, 213 children, 116 Sadhus and 06 Sadvis.

As soon as the skies cleared around the cave shrine, the authorities opened the gates and allowed the stranded devotees to offer prayers at the naturally formed ice-lingam in south Kashmir Himalayas, they said.

Meanwhile, the Army has sheltered more than 700 Amarnath pilgrims at its camp in Qazigund in Anantnag district after they were stranded due to heavy rainfall in the valley.

The CRPF is carrying out an anti-sabotage and sanitisation operation in and around the Bhagwati Nagar Amarnath Yatra base camp here to ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims camping there due to inclement weather, officials said.

Assisted by sniffer dogs, metal detectors and surveillance equipment, the CPRF units conducted an extensive sanitisation exercise in the parking area and the roads leading to the base camp, the officials said.

The yatra from the camp was suspended due to heavy rains and about 5,000-6,000 pilgrims are waiting there, they said.

According to the officials, fresh batches of pilgrims were not allowed to leave Jammu due to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

So far 93929 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas since the beginning of the yatra on July 1.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high shrine commenced on July 1 and is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

