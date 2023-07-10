Progressive society possible amid peace only: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with a delegation of civilian victims of militant violence, PRI and civil society members, traders, Advocates, Teachers, members of Gujjar and various other communities at Raj Bhawan, today.

Members of the delegation expressed gratitude to the Government of India and Lt Governor led UT administration for establishing peace, harmony in the society and ensuring inclusive growth.

They also thanked the UT Administration for providing them with a platform to share their views and project their issues and demands.

The representatives from Awami Welfare Forum Kashmir, Traders federation Handwara, J&K Panchayat Raj Movement, ReT association, members from Gujjar community and others submitted memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor and sought his intervention for the early redressal of the same.

In his address on the occasion, the Lt Governor lauded the significant contribution of civilian victims of militancy, social and peace activists, PRI members and tribal community in the growth of Jammu Kashmir.

“The dreams and ambitions of a progressive society can be fulfilled only in conditions of peace. Society should be vigilant against few elements trying to disrupt peace and harmony. It is our collective responsibility to foil their efforts,” the Lt Governor said.

Responding to the demands, the Lt Governor shared the efforts of the UT government for the socio-economic empowerment of all the sections of the society.

The Lt Governor called upon the members of the delegation to identify the youth and budding entrepreneurs to avail the benefits under UT and Central Schemes. He assured all support and handholding of the young entrepreneurs by the UT Administration.

