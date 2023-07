Srinagar: A man from Kumdalan area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district lost his life after he drowned in a Nallah in his locality.

An official said that the man drowned in the Nallah near his home and soon after he was rescued and shifted to a hospital.

He said that he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

He has been identified as Javaid Ahmad Naikoo son of Ab Gani Naikoo resident of Kumdalan Shopian.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print