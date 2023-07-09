Rains Soak J&K, MeT Forecasts More

Snowfall Over Upper Reaches Also Predicted

Srinagar: Moderate to heavy rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir, bringing down the temperature, even as the weatherman on Saturday forecast more precipitation till July 9.

A meteorological department official here told GNS in last 36 hours till 0530 hours today, Srinagar received rainfall of 21 mm, Qazigund 110.8mm, Pahalgam 82.1mm, Kupwara 17.3mm, Kokernag 98.1mm, Gulmarg 44.0mm, Jammu 18.6mm, Banihal 119.6mm, Batote 55.6mm, Katra 20.6mm and Bhaderwah 39.4mm.

“Intermittent light to moderate rain/shower are likely at most places of Jammu & Kashmir with possibility of heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places J&K during next 24 hours. Snowfall is also expected over higher reaches,” he said.

On July 10, he said, overall improvement is expected but “light rain/ thunderstorm at isolated places can’t be ruled out”

He said that there is risk of flash flood, landslide, mudslide at vulnerable spots and lower catchment areas and as such people need to “stay alert.”

The weather system may cause landslides, shooting stones and mudslides at vulnerable places and may lead to disruption of surface transportation mainly on Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Zojila Pass, and other major hilly roads, he said. The MeT also cautioned that there could be sharp dip in day temperature.

Regarding the minimum temperature today, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 14.9°C against 16.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 14.6°C against 15.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 10.8°C against 10.1°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.0°C for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 13.2°C against 15.3°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.8°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 13.2°C against 14.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 7.8°C against 10.2°C on previous night and it was 3.0°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 24.6°C against 24.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 14.4°C, Batote 16.7°C, Katra 20.2°C and Bhaderwah 17.1°C, the official said.

