Jhelum Beaches Flood Alert Mark At Sangam Amid Rains

People Residing Close To Tributaries Or Nallahs Advised To Remain Alert, Vigilant

Srinagar: Rains led to rise in the water level in many rivers in Kashmir Valley including Jhelum on Saturday.

Officials said that that the water level in south Kashmir’s Sangam gauge crossed flood alarm mark of 21-f around 2000 hours and at 10 p.m. it was flowing at 21.55ft, around 3-ft below the level when flood is declared.

At Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, it was at 17.49 feet against the alarm level of 18-feet and flood level of 21-feet at 10 p.m., the officials said.

At Asham in northern Kashmir’s Bandipora district, the official said, the Jhelum level was at 10.54ft, almost 4-ft below the mark when flood alert is sounded there.

Regarding some tributaries, the officials said, the water level in Vishow Nallah at Khudwani Kulgam was at 8.11m against the flood mark of 8.5m at 9p.m. but reduced to 7.96m at 10 p.m. Similarly, they said, at 10p.m. the level at Rambiyara Nallah at Wachi Shopian was 2.86m against danger mark of 5.7m.

They said river Sindh was flowing at 2.9m against danger mark of 3.9m near Duderhama Ganderbal in central Kashmir’s district at 9 p.m. Water level in Wullar lake was 1577M against flood level of 1578M.

An official of the Irrigation and Flood Control (IFC) department on Saturday said the valley received a considerable amount of rainfall during the night and the “water level (discharge) in the tributaries or nallahs of the Jhelum basin is expected to rise in the coming hours”.

He added that the water level in the Jhelum is also on the rise and it is being monitored.

Those residing close to these tributaries or nallahs have been advised to remain alert and vigilant, the official said.

“People should avoid venturing near them,” he added.

The water level is expected to experience a rising trend until Sunday, he said.

A meteorological department official here said in last 36 hours till 0530 hours today, Srinagar received rainfall of 21 mm, Qazigund 110.8mm, Pahalgam 82.1mm, Kupwara 17.3mm, Kokernag 98.1mm, Gulmarg 44.0mm, Jammu 18.6mm, Banihal 119.6mm, Batote 55.6mm, Katra 20.6mm and Bhaderwah 39.4mm.

The weather department here asked those living in the lower catchment areas to remain alert as there is a possibility of flash floods, landslides or mudslides.

Temporary waterlogging and minor floods in low-lying areas may also be witnessed, it said.

The weather system can lead to a temporary disruption of surface transportation over the Srinagar-Jammu highway, Mughal Road, the Srinagar-Leh highway and other major hilly roads, the officials added.

