2 soldiers drown in Surankote Poonch

Body of one of them recovered
Poonch: Two army soldiers drowned in a river in Surankote in this district on Saturday.
Official sources said that two soldiers went missing while crossing a river near Dogra Surankote. Soon after the information, army and Police launched rescue operation. Body of one of them, Naib Subedar Kuldip Singh was recovered while searches for another was going on.
When contacted, DySP PC Surankote Hamid Ali Bandey confirmed to GNS the recovery of one body and said that a rescue operation trace another soldier continued till late in the night. The rescue operation would be resumed on Sunday morning, he added.