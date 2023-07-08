Mughal road closed again due to landslide, shooting stones in Poonch

Poonch: The Mughal road, connecting Kashmir Valley’s Shopian district with the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, has been closed again due to fresh landslide and shooting stones on Saturday, officials said.

The thoroughfare was blocked again near Ratta Chamb in this mountainous district due to landslide and shooting amid rains, the officials said. Immediately, they said, men and machinery were pressed into service to clear the road. The road was reopened late in the evening yesterday after clearing the debris following landslide at the same spot.

According to the Traffic department, subject to fair weather and good road condition, vehicular movement was to be allowed from both sides—Poonch towards Shopian and vice versa today. However the traffic has been halted due to fresh landslide and shooting stones.

DTI Mughal Road Shoket Amin Khan confirmed it and said that efforts are ongoing to reopen the thoroughfare. (GNS)

