SC adjourns hearing on plea seeking early assembly elections in J-K

New Delhi:The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred hearing on a plea seeking directions to the Election Commission and the government for holding early assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra noted that petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 were listed for hearing on July 11. “We will adjourn this.The 370 matter is listed for directions on July 11,” the bench said.

The counsel appearing for the petitioners submitted that this is a different case as the residents have been disenfranchised and urged the apex court to issue notice in the matter

