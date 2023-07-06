MeT forecasts late afternoon, evening showers in J&K today

Srinagar: Weather department here has forecast “brief spell” of rain and thunderstorm at some places during late afternoon or evening on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir

“Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm is expected at scattered places on July 7,” a meteorological department official said .

On July 8-9, he said, intermittent light to moderate rain was likely at many places of J&K. “Some places in plains of Jammu region may receive moderate to heavy rain during morning hours.”

Regarding the minimum temperature today, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 17.8°C against 17.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the summer capital.

