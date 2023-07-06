Navy launches outreach programme in Ladakh for greater participation of youths in armed forces

New Delhi,:The Indian Navy on Thursday said it has embarked on a multi-dimensional outreach programme for Ladakh, especially to ensure greater participation of the youth from the union territory in the defence services.

As part of the programme, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar will host various outreach activities on July 6 and 7 in Leh, it said.

The outreach programme comes in the union territory amid the lingering border row between Indian and Chinese troops in a number of friction points in eastern Ladakh.

