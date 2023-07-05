‘Whole government approach’ to be adopted for digital competition laws

New Delhi: Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday discussed various issues related to the digital competition law.

A panel chaired by Corporate Affairs Secretary Manoj Govil will be preparing a report on digital competition law, where it will examine various regulatory aspects in dealing with challenges emerging from the digital economy.

On Tuesday, Sitharaman, who is in charge of finance and corporate affairs ministries, held a meeting with Chandrasekhar, the minister of state for electronics and technology as well as entrepreneurship and skill development.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print