Two drivers injured in Pampore road accident

PAMPORE: Two drivers were seriously injured in a head collision between truck and an oil tanker on the old Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Saffron Town Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Soon after the accident police led by SHO Pampore Jazib Mohammad Bhat reached the spot and took the injured drivers to Sub District Hospital Pampore.
Officials told Kashmir Reader that the accident took place during night hours about 2 am between Traller vehicle bearing registration number JK02BS- 8763 and Oil Tanker bearing registration number PB15BF- 0151 at Drangbal Pampore, resulting into injuries to drivers of both the vehicles and were shifted to SDH Pampore for treatment where from they were referred to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.
The injured identified as
Balwinder Singh of Bathandi Jammu and Vishal Singh of R S Pora Jammu.
The police team led by SHO Pampore Jazib Mohammad Bhat also sanitised a portion of old national highway from layers of oil which had spilled from the oil tanker to prevent any untoward incident.
Electricity supply was also disconnected in the Saffron Town soon after the accident as a precautionary measure, police official said .
Locals residents appreciated the role of police especially SHO Pampore Jazib Mohammad Bhat.
