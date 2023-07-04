MeT Predicts ‘Cooler Day’ Today, Rains Till July 8 In J&K

Srinagar: Weather department here has predicted a cooler day on Tuesday with possibility of rain at scattered places during next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain at scattered places is expected in Jammu & Kashmir. Today will be a cooler day,” a meteorological department official said .

He said on July 5, there is possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain and thunderstorm at many places in J&K.

From July 6-8, he said, intermittent light to moderate rain was expected at many places of J&K. “Some places in plains of Jammu region may receive moderate to heavy spells during morning hours,” he added.

