One Local Militant Killed in Nocturnal Gunfight in Kulgam: Police

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday claimed to have killed one local militant in a nocturnal encounter at Hoowra village area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A top police officer said that one local militant was killed in a gunfight, whose identity is being ascertained.

He further said that arms and ammunition were also recovered from the killed militant.

Earlier, one cop was also injured in the initial exchange of gunfire. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, the officer added.(GNS)

