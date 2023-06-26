NHM releases ranking of Public Health facilities on JK e Sahaj for May 2023

Srinagar: National Health Mission J&K today released ranking of Public Health facilities on Hospital Management Information System (JK e Sahaj) for the month of May 2023.

In first phase of implementation, about 578 facilities have been covered under this initiative and will be further extended to other facilities in phased manner.

In the category of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges, the first rank has been clinched by Chest Disease Hospital Jammu followed by GMC Udhampur, SMGS Hospital, Jammu; AH GMC Rajouri, and Government Medical college, Jammu. The bottom five in this category included Super Speciality, Srinagar, GMC Handwara, Children Hospital Bemina, Srinagar, Kashmir Nursing Home, Srinagar and Jammu, Government Dental College.

In the category of District Hospitals, first rank has been secured by DH Samba followed by DH Reasi, DH Shopian, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and DH Bandipora. The bottom five in this category included DH Kulgam, MCCH Anantnag, DH Ramban, DH Budgam and DH Ganderbal.

In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), CHC Dooru got the first rank followed by CHC Marh, CHC Shangus, CHC Gool and CHC Banihal. The bottom five in this category included CHC Nowshera, CHC Taryath, CHC Rohama CHC Kangan and CHC Khansahab.

In the category of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and UPHCs, first rank has been clinched by PHC Sallar followed by PHC Mattan PHC Achabal, PHC Aishmuqam and PHC Safapora. The bottom five in this category included PHC Thakrakote, PHC Teetwal, PHC Massu ,PHC Machil and PHC Keran.

JK e-sahaj (Electronic System for Automation of Hospital Administration J&K) initiative was formally launched on 4th November 2022 as part of Jashn-e-Sehat, by Lieutenant Governor, for different types of facilities i.e. Tertiary care, District Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and some New Type PHCs. JK E -Sahaj has been integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS), 104 Centralised Health Helpline for outbound calling and RCH portal of MoHFW, Govt. of India.

The ranking has been done on the basis of registration, conversion of EMR (Electronic Medical Record), registration of IPD patients and Patient feedback uploaded on the portal of JK e Sahaj for the month of May 2023, on real time basis. The detailed list of facilities has been shared on NHM website.

