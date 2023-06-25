Ruckus at Jammu municipal body meet

Jammu: A general house meeting of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Saturday witnessed noisy scenes as some opposition members objected to the dropping of a few “public interest” resolutions.

The opposition also staged a walkout after Mayor Rajinder Sharma called marshals in to escort a protesting corporator. The mayor’s decision came after he and his BJP colleagues took strong exception to purported remarks of the opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We are proud of our prime minister who has taken the country to new heights on the global stage. No remark against him will be tolerated,” Sharma told reporters after adjourning the house in the afternoon amid the ruckus.

He said Modi was working day and night for the betterment of the country and its people. “He was the one who saved the people during the Covid pandemic, provided food to everyone and ensured vaccination of every individual,” the mayor said.

He said the member he called the marshals on was asked to stay away from the proceedings of the House for his purported remarks against Modi.

However, opposition corporators, who were on their toes throughout the session, accused the BJP members of “twisting the facts” and undermining the sanctity of the House.

“Nobody spoke against Modi who is the prime minister of all citizens of India. One of the (independent) members questioned the rejection of public interest resolutions like property tax, installation of smart electricity meters, whopping electricity bills, frequent power cuts and inadequate water supply in the city.

“He was of the view that the failure of the BJP-run JMC to mitigate the sufferings of the public is harming the image of the prime minister. The BJP members started shouting ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans,” Congress corporator Bhanu Mahajan said.

She said the JMC was nearing the completion of its five-year term and this was the 20th General House Meeting of the urban local body which took place after five months due to the “failure of the BJP to follow the JMC Act and convene one such meeting in every month”.

“The members were agitated over the rejection of the public-interest resolutions by the mayor-led advisory committee but marshals were called in. The BJP is using undemocratic practices and unethical ways to run this House,” she said

Mahajan claimed that the entire opposition was forced out of the House which was “very unfortunate” and tantamount to the “murder of democracy”.

Deputy Mayor Baldev Singh said the general house meeting was convened to pass long-awaited building bylaws for public benefit.

He expressed hope that the general house meeting will take place in a peaceful atmosphere.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print