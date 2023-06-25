DGP Chairs High-Level Security Meeting On Yatra

Srinagar: Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Dilbag Singh on Saturday emphasized on having better understanding of deployment on ground and specific standard operating procedures (SOPs) for different contingencies for the Amarnath Yatra beginning July 1.

DGP said this while chairing a joint high-level meeting of senior officers from the central armed police forces, the Army and the Police to review the security arrangements and deployments of personnel for the Yatra.

A police spokesman said on the onset of the meeting, the DGP complimented all forces for the successful conduct of the Union Home Minister’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir and appreciated the cooperation among the forces.

“The meeting deliberated on different issues like SOP, putting in place areas of responsibility, functioning of Joint Control Rooms at Pahalgam & Baltal and contingency plans. The issues of camps, communication network, regulation of traffic management on the national highways and other roads, parking of vehicles and deployment of forces on both the yatra routes of Pahalgam and Baltal were also discussed,” the spokesman said.

It was also decided that rescue teams would be deployed at various places to provide necessary help to the pilgrims.

The DGP emphasized upon having better understanding of deployment of manpower on ground and SOPs with regard to various kinds of contingencies. He directed that the responsibility of every officer/official should be clear.

He directed for issuing of clear and defined SOPs in a standard format, adding that officer incharge on field should be aware of responsibility and must have a clear mindset to follow the directions.

Apart from the routine and defined duties of ROPs, camp security, langer & convoy security, the DGP further stressed that there should be additional arrangements in the form of special teams that would be in the form of drone units, canine units, special BD squads, anti sabotage teams, counter drone teams, QRTs to quicken our responses.

He further stressed upon the officers present in the meeting to maintain close coordination with their ranks and other security agencies to achieve better results and called for an effective mechanism and planning for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Yatra.

DGP emphasised upon officers for special focus on sensitive locations and base camps while putting in place the security arrangements.

The DGP said that the communication network must be established between the counterparts of all the stakeholders of the Army, the CAPFs, the Police and the Civil administration.

He said that adequate and effective deployments should be made on the ground to address any vulnerability and gaps if any.

He directed the officers to revisit security plans at the ground level to expand an adequate response to any exigency.

DG CRPF S L Thaosen appreciated the DGP J&Ks initiative for organizing the meeting adding that there is now more clarity with regard to responsibilities.

He said that JKP & CRPF has been working shoulder to shoulder for several decades to reduce the number of incidents of terrorism. He stressed for clear cut directions and SOPs for the conduct of peaceful Yatra.

He assured that CRPF would extend all possible help and cooperation.

On the occasion DG BSF Nitin Agarwal complimented the officers for successful conduct of G20 Summit, which was appreciated by one and all, he added. He said that synergy and understanding among the forces should be of highest level to make the deployments more effective, and result oriented.

General Officer Commanding of Army’s Srinagar 15 Corps Commander, Lt. General Rajiv Ghai said that the Army in the valley would provide all assistance to make the yatra successful.

