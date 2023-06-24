Amit Shah reaches Lal Chowk to lay foundation stone for ‘Balidan Stambh’

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a 2-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday morning visited Lal Chowk area of Srinagar to lay foundation stone for “Balidan Stambh”. Earlier, in the morning he visited Baltal to take stock of the preparedness for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

An official said that amid tight security Amit Shah arrived in Lal Chowk today morning. He was accompanied by LG Manoj Sinha and other senior officers of police and civil administration.

He said that Shah, earlier in the morning, visited Baltal to take stock of the ongoing preparations for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra, which is schedule to commence from July 01.

Shah arrived in Jammu on Friday where he addressed a massive rally and later headed to Srinagar to attend an event at SKICC Srinagar, following which he chaired a security review meeting for Amarnath Yatra—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print