Tourist Slips into River at Butapathri Gulmarg, Dies

Srinagar: A tourist died after slipping into a river at Butapathri in famous ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said.

They said that one Shalo Anand (46) wife of Sandeep Anand was with her family when she slipped into the river.

The female was immediately rescued and taken to a nearby health facility, where she was however declared as brought dead on arrival, they said.

Confirming it, a police official said that the tourist had head injuries which she suffered on slipping into the river. (GNS)

