No Traffic On Highway Today

Ramban: As per traffic advisory issued by the Senior Superintendent of T,raffic Police, NHW Ramban June 23rd, 2023 (Friday) has been declared as “Traffic Dry Day” on NH-44 between Chenani Nashri Tunnel to Navyoga Tunnel Banihal.
The Traffic Police issued the advisory on the recommendations of National Highway Authority of India for undertaking important repair and maintenance works on NH-44 stretch between Chenani Nashri Tunnel to Navyoga Tunnel Banihal.
As per the advisory, No Light Motor Vehicle or Heavy Motor Vehicle, except medical emergency vehicles, will be allowed to ply on NH-44 between Nashri Tunnel-Navyuga Tunnel and Vice-Versa from 06 a.m. on June 23, 2023 till 06 AM June 24, 2023.