MeT issues yellow warning for ‘Isolated heat wave’ in Kashmir

Srinagar’: Weather department here has issued a yellow warning (“be aware”) for “isolated heat wave” for Kashmir Valley today and tomorrow.

A meteorological department official said that while dry weather was expected, there is a possibility of isolated (1-25% chances) of rainfall during these days. “Scattered to fairly widespread light rain and thunderstorm” has been forecast in Jammu and Kashmir from June 25 to 29.

Regarding the minimum temperature on Friday, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 21.0°C against 20.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 5.2°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 19.0°C against 17.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 10.6°C against 11.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 17.8°C against 17.4°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.7°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 19.3°C against 17.7°C on the previous night and it was 5.2°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

