Srinagar’: Police on Friday claimed to have killed four militants in Kala Jungle of Machil sector in North Kashmir’s Kupwara.

Informing via their official Twitter handle, The Kashmir Zone Police wrote, “In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four militants in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK,”.

Pertinently, five foreign militants were killed on 16th June in Jumagund area near the LoC in Kupwara.

