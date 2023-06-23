In Kashmir, Amit Shah reaches out to Youth: ‘Your future doesn’t lie in Guns, Stones, be part of change, India, world awaits your talent’

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah while reaching out to Kashmiri youth Friday said that the future of Valley’s young generation doesn’t lie in guns and stones but in the huge Indian and global market that awaits their talent.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating several projects at Rajbhawan Srinagar, Shah said that those who handed over guns and stones to Kashmiri youth were never well wishers of the young lot of Valley. “Future of Kashmiri youth doesn’t lie in guns and stones. Pick up laptops and march ahead as there are huge opportunities waiting for you in big Indian and global markets. We are waiting for your talent. I urge the Kashmiri youth to be part of the change,” Shah said .

He said Kashmir has changed a lot over the past few years. “School closures, strike calls and explosions have been controlled and there is an atmosphere of peace. Last year 1.88 Crore tourists visited Kashmir,” Shah said, adding that last time when he visited Kashmir, many people complained to him that they couldn’t get taxis. “I ensure that every person is entitled to get a taxi after proper security verification. There was a rule that only those whose fathers or grandfathers were owing taxis are entitled for new taxis but that is not the case now.”

Taking a dig at Gandhi’s, Abdullah’s and Muftis’, Shah said these three families were never allowed to flourish democracy at the grassroot level. “For 70 years, Panchayat elections were never held here. To ensure change needs a will and that will was shown by the Prime Minister Narendera Modi, who took a step to see Panchayat polls are held in J&K and democracy reaches to every village inJ&K,” he said.

Asking people when they have seen a new hotel coming up in Kashmir, the Home Minister said to accommodate the huge rush of tourists, hotel room capacity across the Valley will go up three times in next five years. “We will not face any issue while accommodating tourists,” he said.

He said for the first time, J&K people are benefiting from a lot of small schemes. “Farmer’s never got any money in their accounts in the last 70 years, but 12.43 lakh farmers of J&K are getting Rs 6000 in their accounts yearly.

He said money was never an issue for J&K but that it would never reach the right person and due to unprecedented corruption crores of rupees would go waste. “J&K politicians bought palatial houses in foreign and they would spend winters in foreign every year,” he said.

Shah said that today there are top institutions in Kashmir including AIIMS, IIM and IIT people are reaping the benefits. The Home Minister announced that Dal lake and Tatoo ground will be major attractions of Kashmir where every Indian would love to visit Srinagar.

Taking a jibe at National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the G-20 summit in their own way but due to the personal efforts of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the event became a grand success. “The change that took place in Kashmir over the years had to be showcased at global level and G-20 became the best platform,” he said—

