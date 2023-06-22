Sufdan Is DC Kupwara, Sofi Director FCSCA

Srinagar: The government has posted Ayushi Sudan (IAS) as Deputy Commissioner Kupwara and Reyaz Ahmad Sofi, JKAS, as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir.
An IAS officer of AGMUT cadre 2017, Sudan, Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, has been transferred with “immediate effect”, according to a government order.
Also, Bhupinder Kumar (IAS), Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department has been asked to hold the charge of Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K in addition to his own duties till further order.
As per a separate order, Reyaz Ahmad Sofi, JKAS, Additional Transport Commissioner, J&K, was transferred and posted as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, with immediate effect, relieving Abdul Sattar, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs of the additional charge of the post.